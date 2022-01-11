Faced With Death, Man Becomes First Human To Get Heart Transplant From Pig

David Bennett had two options: Die or get a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig.

The 57-year-old Maryland resident opted for the latter and is doing well days after the procedure.

The transplant was performed by surgeons with the University of Maryland School of Medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

The patient, David Bennett, is being monitored over the next days and weeks to make sure the transplant continues to be a success. He was ineligible for a conventional heart transplant at UMMC as well as at several other leading transplant centers after a review of his medical records.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," said Bennett, a day before the surgery. "I look forward to getting out of bed after I recover."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the surgery on New Year's Eve through its compassionate use provision.

Click here for more details on the story from UMD Medical Center.

