FAA Rescinds Ban On Flights To NYC-Area Airports Including Newark

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ban temporarily suspending flights to NYC-area airports including Newark due to coronavirus-related staffing issues at regional air-traffic control center.

The agency ordered air traffic controllers to stop all departures to JFK, LaGuardia, Newark and Philadelphia International Airport Saturday -- only to rescind it minutes later.

Several U.S. airlines cancelled flights this week after a series of COVID-19 cases involving air traffic control personnel.

The FAA closed the air traffic control tower at JFK early Friday before reopening it around 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

