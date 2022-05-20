Extreme Weather Forecasted: Tornadoes, Hail, T'Storms Predicted In PA, NJ, MD, DE, VA By NWS

Over 17 million residents across five states may be impacted by extreme weather this weekend, starting Friday, May, 20, weather forecasters say.

Hail, high winds, high temperatures, thunderstorms, and tornadoes are all in the forecast across five mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Weather Service.

Hail up to two inches in size, fast-moving thunderstorms, and 70-mile-per-hour winds may hit homes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia between noon and 7 p.m. on Friday.

The stormy weather will give way to possibly record setting heat and humidity in the region, Accuweather forecasters say, only to have another bout of thunderstorms hit on Sunday evening — mostly likely returning the heat and humidity to normal levels by Monday, experts at both outlets say.

