Exposure To Coronavirus-Positive Holy Name Hospital CEO Forces Tedesco To Self-Quarantine

Tedesco at news conference in Teaneck immediately to the right of Congressman Josh Gottheimer (speaking at the podium). Maron is at right. Photo Credit: Congressman Josh Gottheimer

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco self-quarantined on Tuesday, nine days after attending a news conference in Teaneck with Holy Name Medical Center CEO Michael Maron, who tested positive for COVID-19.

That means a number of people who also attended the March 15 event -- among them, elected and appointed officials, their staff members and reporters -- may need to do so, too.

A spokesman for Tedesco said the county health officer recommended that he self-quarantine after attending an undisclosed press conference with someone "identified as COVID-19 positive."

Sources confirmed to Daily Voice, however, that it was the March 15 news conference in Teaneck with Holy Name's Maron -- along with several other officials, staff members and reporters.

SEE: CEO Of Holy Name Medical Center In Teaneck Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Five days later, Maron sent an email to staff members at the hospital telling them that he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

It couldn't immediately be determined who else among the group attending the Teaneck news conference is self-quarantining, as well.

Besides Tedesco and Maron, the group gathered around the podium included Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin, Township Manager Dean Kazinci and Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

Several reporters and staff members of the various officials were there, as well.

Tedesco said he wasn't experiencing any symptoms.

However, he said, it "is important that all of us abide by the instructions of the CDC and health officials.

"Even if we feel fine and don’t have any symptoms of the virus, we all must do our part,” Tedesco said.

Like many others, the county executive is working remotely, and "remains in constant communication with federal, state and local officials, county administration and staff," spokesman Michael Pagan said.

"Limiting the physical presence of individuals in office environments and work sites is critical to preventing the future spread of COVID-19," Pagan said.

ALSO SEE: Bergen officials will open a new coronavirus test site for Bergen County residents only with priority given to first responders and health care workers, County Executive Jim Tedesco announced Tuesday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/news/coming-first-responders-health-care-workers-get-priority-at-new-bergen-covid-19-test-site/785529/

