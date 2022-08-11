Exhausted Horse Collapses As Driver Slaps Him Leaving NYC Onlookers Horrified: Reports

A sick and exhausted carriage horse collapsed in the New York City heat Wednesday, Aug. 10 as his driver slapped him and ordered him to get up, leaving onlookers horrified, reports say.

The horse named Ryder was captured laying on the hot asphalt at 45th Street and 9th Avenue around 5 p.m., according to a video posted by the Instagram account NYC Class.

The driver apparently ordered the horse several times to "Get up," slapping him and jerking the reins, the New York Post reports. Ryder was taken to an unknown location for treatment, the NYPD told the outlet.

An Uber Eats driver told The Post the horse looked "obviously" dehydrated and hungry. "

"The guy started whipping his horse and telling him to get back up instead of giving him water,” the driver said. Ryder apparently tried getting up nearly a dozen times but just kept collapsing, the driver noted.

A carriage driver apparently snapped at an onlooker concerned by a horse's condition, NYC Class says. The organization held a rally last month to replace carriages with animal-free, electric carraiges.

Instagram users tagged NYC Mayor Eric Adams in the comment section urging him to "do something."

