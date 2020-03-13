Executive Order Closes Bergen County Theaters, Cancels Public Gatherings Amid COVID-19 Fears

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco ordered the shutdown of public places amid fears around COVID-19 Friday effective immediately.

Since Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, the number of cases has risen to 50 -- with 17 in Bergen County alone.

"It is necessary to use every means at our disposal to implement additional measures," said Tedesco in issuing Executive Order 2020-01A, "including but not limited to those directed at places of public gathering in order to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19."

The following places will close:

Movie theaters with fixed seating

Public theaters with fixed seating

Performance halls with fixed seating

All places with public gatherings should limit attendance to comply with CDC guidelines and directive of Gov. Murphy, who urged the cancellation of events with more than 250 people.

The American Dream Mall announced it would be closing on Monday.

Organized activities or planned events in public parks are to be postponed. The Bergen County Zoo at Van Saun will be closing, too.

The order mandates that workplaces should heed to the CDC's social distancing measures such as replacing in-person meetings with calls or emails, and cancelling mass gatherings.

Hosts of public gatherings hosting at least 50 people are encouraged to write down the names and contact information of guests, employees, visitors or vendors in order to aid health officials if contact-tracing becomes necessary.

The order will remain in effect indefinitely.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.