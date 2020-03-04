EXCLUSIVE: Presumed Bergen County Coronavirus Patient At HUMC From Fort Lee

New Jersey's first presumed coronavirus patient is being hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center, sources with direct knowledge of the case told Daily Voice Wednesday night.

A 32-year-old Fort Lee man has been hospitalized since Tuesday following what state officials said is a "presumptive positive result" of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The case was confirmed to staffers in an email from Daniel W. Varga, chief physician executive of Hackensack Meridian Health, which operates HUMC ( see below ).

The positive test result came from one conducted in the state's health department and will go to the Centers for Disease Control for "confirmatory testing," Gov. Phil Murphy and Acting Governor Sheila Oliver said in a joint statement.

Although the case hasn't yet been confirmed by the CDC, state officials are treating it as if it were.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said he's "been in contact with [Fort Lee] Mayor [Mark] Sokolich and have offered the full support of county government. Our Bergen County health officer has been in contact with the local health officer offering any assistance they made need."

Murphy, meanwhile, said state officials "take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks.

"I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection," the governor said.

The Department of Health on Monday put forth a set of guidelines for schools in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials on Wednesday afternoon asked any New Jerseyans who attended religious events at a Westchester synagogue to self-quarantine until this Sunday.

State and federal officials are working to trace close contacts of the individual and taking "appropriate health actions."

