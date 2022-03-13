Ex-Police Chief Found Guilty Of Raping Girl, 6, With Buddy Hundreds Of Times For Years: AG

A former small-town Pennsylvania police chief has been found guilty of raping a young girl with his friend several times a month for years, authorities announced.

A jury rendered the guilty verdict against former Weissberg Police Chief Brent Getz, who was charged in March 2019, PA Attorney General Shapiro announced Friday, March 11.

** WARNING: The following news report contains graphic and disturbing scenarios **

His co-defendant, Gregory Wagner, of Lehighton, previously pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Getz. Both Getz and Wagner will be sentenced at a later date.

Children and Youth Protective Services in May 2012 received a complaint after the then-11-year-old girl told a teacher about the abused suffered at the hands of Wagner and his friend, Getz, several times a week, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Wagner began abusing her when she was four, and Getz joined two years later, police documents say. At the time, Getz was 16 years old.

In an interview with police, the girl said Wagner touched her breasts, bottom and vagina when she's left alone with him, according to an affidavit released by the AG's office. Wagner once offered the girl $5 to have sex, which she declined, and showed her pornography, the affidavit said.

During a physical exam, the girl said Wagner put his fingers inside of her vagina, causing bleeding and pain, and would rub his genitals inside of the lips of her vagina, causing pain, the affidavit said.

The victim also said Getz and Wagner raped her orally, vaginally and anally several times a month until the time of the report, police documents show. At six, Wagner and Getz began having vaginal sex with the girl, the affidavit says.

The girl eventually took a video of Wagner showing her porn and sent it to a relative "to prove he was doing these things," the document says.

A search warrant executed at Wagner's home found several search terms consistent with child pornography on multiple devices, police said.

“This verdict holds Brent Getz accountable for his horrific crimes against a child, and brought justice to a brave survivor who had the courage to come forward,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “As a police chief and public servant, Getz’s abhorrent actions betrayed the public’s trust and safety.

"He will never again be able to use a position in law enforcement to hurt people. My office will always stand up for our children and our most vulnerable, and hold bad actors accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case of Brent Getz was referred to the Office of Attorney General by Carbon County District Attorney Jean Engler because Getz was a police officer employed or formerly employed at several police departments in Carbon County. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Elo.

