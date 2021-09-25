Ex-Planning Board CM In New Milford Gets Three Years For Child Porn

UPDATE: A former planning board chairman from New Milford who authorities said got underage girls to send him naked photos online was sentenced to three years in state prison.

Angelo DeCarlo, a 56-year-old account manager, was originally charged with distributing obscene material to a minor, sexual conduct with a child, child endangerment and viewing or possessing more than 1,000 illegal images when he was arrested last October.

Rather than face trial, he pleaded guilty Friday in Superior Court in Hackensack earlier this year to a single second-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child involving depictions of child sexual exploitation and abuse, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth R. Rebein said.

DeCarlo, who was released last November pending the outcome of the case, was sent back to the Bergen County Jail on Friday to await assignment to a secure state facility. He will remain under parole supervision for life following his release and must register as a Megan's Law offender, Rebein said.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office took DeCarlo into custody at his Princeton Street home on Oct. 27, 2020.

Members of the Cyber Crimes Task Force members found he "used the Internet to view, download, possess, and share digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said following DeCarlo's arrest.

"In addition, [he] used online chat forums and applications to engage in sexually explicit online chat conversations with underage girls," Musella said at the time.

During those talks, DeCarlo "obtained nude and/or sexually explicit images of juveniles, sent nude images to the children, and engaged in sexually explicit video chats," the prosecutor said.

DeCarlo, who has a daughter, was a volunteer borough firefighter who served as chief in 2018. He'd been a lieutenant and treasurer with NMFD Company 2 before his arrest.

