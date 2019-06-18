Contact Us
Ex-MLB Star Lenny Dykstra Spent 9 Hours Searching Linden Dumpster For Dentures

Paul Milo
Lenny Dykstra wasn't leaving Jersey Mike's in Linden without his dentures.
Lenny Dykstra wasn't leaving Jersey Mike's in Linden without his dentures. Photo Credit: Lenny Dykstra Facebook/Google Maps

Lenny Dykstra has his dentures -- after nine hours of digging through a Linden dumpster.

The former Phillies and Mets player put his dentures in a napkin while taking down subs at Jersey Mike's on over the weekend, he said on Twitter.

It wasn't until he got home that he realized his left his nearly $800,000 dentures -- made from actual bone marrow -- at the restaurant, NJ.com reports .

Dykstra and wrestler "Sprinkles the Clown" stayed at the restaurant overnight looking for the precious set of teeth.

Sprinkles the Clown helps Lenny Dykstra dig through dumpsters for his teeth.

They turned up early Sunday morning.

