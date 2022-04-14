Ex-Con Tosses Loaded Gun During Paterson Police Chase: Authorities

An ex-con tossed a loaded handgun as he ran from Paterson police, authorities said.

Bilal McFadden, a 25-year-old purported gang member, bolted when the investigators approached him at the corner of Clinton and North 6th streets shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, April 11, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detectives Suquan Gary, John Traynor, and Mustafa Dombayci and uniformed officers chased McFadden, who discarded a .40-caliber semi-automatic Smith & Wesson that slid under a parked vehicle.

Traynor ended up catching him in a North 7th Street backyard.

McFadden was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson. Charges include resisting arrest and weapons offenses that include being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The gun was sent to the New Jersey State Police lab for testing to determine whether it may have been fired in a crime.

