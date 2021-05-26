Ex-Con Sent To Prison For Setting Fire To Paterson Home

UPDATE: An ex-con with a lengthy criminal record must spend at least 2½ years in prison before she’ll be eligible for parole after deliberately setting fire to a Paterson home occupied by squatters.

Erin Micco, a Florida native who recently lived in Rutherford, was arrested soon after the two-alarm blaze destroyed the 2½-story Pearl Street home and damaged a neighboring residence last Nov. 17.

None of the squatters were injured in the fire, which took nearly six hours to douse.

Micco already had a criminal history that dates back to 2012.

She served time for grand theft and trafficking in stolen property in Florida, among other offenses, and was charged in Paterson with making terroristic threats three years ago, records show.

Rather than go to trial, she took a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty last month to aggravated arson in exchange for a three-year state prison sentence, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Portelli also sentenced her to three years of parole supervision and ordered Micco to pay $1,000 in restitution to one of the victims.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Timothy Kerrigan handled the case for the state.

