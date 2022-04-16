Ex-Con Disarmed By Family Members After Pointing Illegal Gun At Woman, Wayne Police Say

An ex-con who pointed a loaded gun at a woman during a domestic incident in Wayne was disarmed by family members, police said.

Kenneth Marcano, 40, jumped out a window as police arrived -- but he didn't get far, they said.

Wayne Police Officer Kristin Mikolaczyk was interviewing the victim and witnesses outside the home in the township's Mountain View section when she spotted Marcano running over the railroad tracks toward Lincoln Park, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

She and Officer Erik Cueva chased him down and took the repeat offender into custody near the Lincoln Wayne Car Wash, assisted by Lincoln Park police officers and Passaic County sheriff’s officers, the captain said.

The victim and household members told responding officers moments earlier that Marcano had pulled the gun and pointed it her during an argument, Daly said.

“Others in the home tackled him and wrestled the gun [away],” he said.

As Officers Steve Martell and Michael Sweeney entered the residence, Marcano jumped out a window, the captain said.

The officers recovered the loaded .45-caliber handgun, which wasn’t registered in New Jersey and couldn’t have legally been in Marcano’s hands because of prior criminal convictions, he said.

Marcano remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

