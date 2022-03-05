Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Ex-Con Caught With Loaded Gun After Girlfriend Maces Him, Elmwood Park Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Demetrius Balmer Jr.
Demetrius Balmer Jr. Photo Credit: INSET: MUGSHOT / MAIN PHOTO: Elmwood Park PD

An Elmwood Park woman Maced her ex-con boyfriend, dialed 911, then refused to cooperate after responding officers found him carrying a gun, authorities said.

The Elmwood Terrace Apartments tenant summoned police shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Responding officers stopped convicted felon Demetrius Balmer Jr., 24, as he left her apartment, Foligno said.

"You're not searching me," Balmer told them.

Then he ran, the chief said.

Backup officers quickly caught Balmer, who was carrying a Walther Arms PK380 pistol in a fanny pack, Foligno said.

His girlfriend clammed up, the chief said.

Police still were able to charge Balmer with obstruction and weapons offenses -- including possessing a firearm as a convicted felon -- before sending him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

