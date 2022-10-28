Ex-Bergen Resident Seized By Marshals, Brought To NJ To Face Child Sex Assault Charges

A former Bergen County resident was seized by U.S. Marshals and extradited to New Jersey this week to face charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting an underage teenager several years ago.

Alex L. Wheeler, a 34-year-old logistics manager, is being held in the Bergen County Jail on three counts of sexual assault on a 16-year-old victim, along with child endangerment through sexual conduct, in Northvale in 2016, records show.

The teen’s mother went to police two years later but didn’t want to prosecute, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

Now an adult, the alleged victim contacted authorities herself early last month, it says.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Northvale police produced the charges against Wheeler, who had since relocated to Portland.

Authorities there arrested the married Wheeler on the Bergen warrant on Oct. 18 and held him for an extradition proceeding.

He was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, records show.

Musella thanked Northvale police, the Marshals Service and police in Portland for their assistance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.