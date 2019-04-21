Ethan Allen Cuts 55 Jobs With Closing Of Passaic Distribution Center

Ethan Allen will be closing its Passaic distribution center -- laying off 55 employees from the Market Street location, the Connecticut-based furniture manufacturer announced.

The 250,000 square foot facility will move to North Carolina, where an additional 325 employees will be laid off in an effort to improve the company's "vertical integration operations," a press release says.

"These decisions are not easy, said Ethan Allen Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari.

"I have had a personal close association with many of these associates for about 40 years. They leave a legacy of fine artisanry, safety, and manufacturing leadership."

Click here for the release.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.