Estranged Husband Kidnapped, Raped Missing Pennsylvania Woman, Police Say

A woman who was missing for over a week was found, kidnapped by her estranged husband, according to Derry Township police.

Nicole Gill-Schlegel, 46, of Elizabethtown had been missing since Aug. 31 and police asked the public for assistance locating her on Sept 8, as Daily Voice Reported at the time.

Someone who read about Gill-Schlegel’s disappearance contacted police after they spotted the vehicle in question.

Gill-Schlegel was found at the Rio Motel on Washington Avenue in Hershey on Saturday around 10 a.m.

Police believe her estranged husband, Robert Allen Schlegel, 41, of Lyons, Kansas, was holding her captive for at least three of the days she had been missing.

How Gill-Schlegel ended up in the motel and where she was the rest of the time she was missing, has not been released.

Police say she was found safe although she was raped and assaulted.

Schlegel has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

F1 Kidnap To Inflict Injury/Terror

F1 Rape Forcible Compulsion

F1 Rape Threat Of Forcible Compulsion

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference

F1 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck

F1 Intimate Witness/Victim False/Misleading Testimony

F2 Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Threat of Forcible Compulsion

F3 Stalking - Repeatedly Comm. To Cause Fear

M1 Simple Assault

M1 Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another

He is in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

His preliminary hearing will be held virtually with Magisterial District Judge Dominic Pelino on Sept. 21 at 9:45 a.m.

