Estimated $55,000 In Cash, Jewelry Stolen In Northvale Burglary

Someone made off with an estimated $55,000 in cash and gold jewelry during a burglary in Northvale, authorities said.

A rear door was bashed in and the Veterans Place home ransacked sometime between 3 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected fingerprints and other evidence.

Norwood and Closter police assisted.

Anyone who saw something or has home surveillance video or information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Northvale Police Department Detective Bureau at (201) 768-5900.

In an odd coincidence, Northvale police had to also deal with an hours-long standoff with borough man who barricaded himself in his home after they said he pointed a shotgun at a neighbor.

That incident occurred on Tappan Road, exactly a mile from the burglary scene.

