Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Essex County Town To Remove Christopher Columbus Statue

Cecilia Levine
West Orange is the latest municipality calling for the removal fo a Christopher Columbus statue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Christopher Columbus statue that has long remained in West Orange will soon come down.

Mayor Robert Parisi said in a Facebook video the monument at intersection of Valley Road and Kingsley Street will be replaced by a "more appropriate message," but did not provide a timeline.

"The legend of Columbus does not match the history and today, the man, statues or monuments celebrating his life are a divisive and a symbol of hate and oppression and cannot remain as part of our community," Parisi said.

Two Change.org petitions to keep the monument have been launched: One argues for the statue's removal, the other -- it should stay put.

