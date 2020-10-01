Entrepreneur From Wayne Admits Ducking $550,000 In Employment Taxes At Fair Lawn Businesses

A Wayne entrepreneur who authorities said owned and operated several businesses in and around Fair Lawn admitted in federal court that he ducked nearly $550,000 in employment taxes.

Dennis Saccurato, 68, told a judge during a teleconferenced plea hearing in Trenton that he failed to withhold, report and pay over employment taxes to the IRS from 2014 through 2016, federal authorities said.

Saccurato also admitted that he was required to file IRS Form 941 on a quarterly basis but failed to do so, IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent Robert Glantz said.

All told, Saccurato failed to pay over approximately $549,715.29 in employment taxes, Glantz said.

U. S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton scheduled sentencing for Jan. 21 to Saccurato’s plea to a single count of failing to collect, account for and pay over payroll taxes.

The investigation was conducted by the IRS-Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office and U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito’s office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Macurdy secured the plea agreement.

