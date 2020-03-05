Englewood, Westchester Coronavirus Patients Reportedly Work At Same NYC Firm

New Jersey's second presumed coronavirus patient works in the same office as a Manhattan lawyer from Westchester who was the second New York State resident hospitalized with the virus, a source with knowledge of the cases said.

The 30-year-old Englewood lawyer was examined at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for "minor symptoms" and released, state officials said Thursday.

She was asked to temporarily self-quarantine until the New Jersey Department of Health determines that she has passed the infectious stage, they said.

The woman works in the same midtown law firm as Lawrence Garbuz, 50, of New Rochelle, a source with knowledge of the circumstances told Daily Voice Thursday night.

Both are among 10 people who authorities said believe passed the virus among themselves.

The first coronavirus patient from New Jersey is a 32-year-old Fort Lee health care worker who's been been hospitalized since Tuesday following what state officials said is a "presumptive positive result" for COVID-19, officials said.

SEE: Fort Lee Man, 32, At HUMC Is NJ's First Presumed Coronavirus Patient

"Presumptive" positive cases are reported when a person has at least one respiratory specimen that tests positive at a state or local laboratory for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must conduct its own test to determine whether it can be considered a true positive result.

Although neither case has yet been officially confirmed by the CDC, state officials are treating them as if it were.

The announcement of a second COVID-19 patient in New Jersey was made during a news conference at the NJ State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center in Ewing Township conducted by, among others, Northern Regional President Ihor Sawczuk and Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Eight New Jersey patients in all were being evaluated as of Thursday afternoon, they said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said state officials "take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks.

"I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection," the governor said Wednesday.

New Jersey's Department of Health released a set of guidelines for schools in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials on Wednesday afternoon asked any New Jerseyans who attended religious events at a Westchester synagogue to self-quarantine until this Sunday.

