Englewood Police Seek Source Of Afternoon Gunshot

The sound of gunfire brought police to an otherwise quiet Englewood street early Wednesday afternoon.

No one was apparently struck by what police believe was a single gunshot on Green Street near Argonne Park.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and home security video. They also spoke with two men who they initially suspected might have been involved in some way.

Meanwhile, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who has information or home surveillance video from the area from around 1 p.m. Feb. 15 was asked to contact authorities.

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 any time of day. Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

