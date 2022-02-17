Englewood Man, 31, Charged With Repeated Sex Assaults On Young Teen

An Englewood man was charged with sexually assaulting an underage teen multiple times.

John Ramirez, 31, remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit began investigating after being alerted by Englewood police.

They determined that Ramirez, who is married and unemployed, “sexually assaulted the child, who was younger than 16 years old, in Englewood on more than one occasion,” he said.

Altogether, Ramirez was charged with three first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim between 13 and 16 years old, as well as single counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment through abuse or neglect.

A judge will determine whether he should remain held or be released pending trial following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

******

ALSO SEE: An Englewood ex-con deliberately set fire to his SUV, said authorities who also charged him with illegally having a handgun. READ MORE HERE....

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.