Englewood Maintenance Worker, 37, Charged With Raping Underage Teen

A maintenance worker from Englewood was charged with raping an underage girl.

Lamelle Pulley, 37, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The day before, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, Englewood police notified members of his Special Victims Unit of the allegations that Pulley sexually assaulted a child who was under 16.

Pulley was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.