Englewood Hospital Merges With Hackensack Meridian

Hackensack Meridian Health has acquired Englewood Hospital and Medical Center as its 13th acute care hospital under a merger announced on Tuesday.

Hackensack Meridian vowed to invest $400 million into new operating rooms, expanded cardiac facilities and out-patient sites for Englewood -- which has operated independently for nearly 130 years, according to the announcement.

The merger agreement requires signatures from the state Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.

"Englewood Health and Hackensack Meridian Health share a common mission and commitment to quality," Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett said.

"We are thrilled Englewood wants to be part of Hackensack Meridian Health. We believe they will be a great addition to our network.

"We will continue to improve the well-being of communities with more cost-effective care that delivers quality, safe outcomes, clinical excellence and a superior experience."

An expanded affiliation with Hackensack Meridian’s medical school will enable Englewood to become a tertiary academic hub in the region.

Englewood Health will benefit by Hackensack Meridian Health’s partnerships with other institutions, such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Carrier Clinic, New Jersey’s largest behavioral health provider, the announcement said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.