Englewood Girl, 11, Injured In SUV Accident

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood police
Englewood police Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

An 11-year-old Englewood girl was hospitalized following a vehicle accident Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The child ran into the street and into the side of a passing Honda CRV on Durie Avenue near Tenafly Road around 8 a.m., Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a leg injury, he said.

The 59-year-old female driver from Englewood remained at the scene and wasn't issued any summonses.

