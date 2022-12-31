Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers

Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon.

Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department.

Maretic, of Closter, was a collegiate swimmer and worked for a family-owned and -operated business.

Both were selected after a "comprehensive hiring process, consisting of a written examination, physical assessment, and thorough background investigation," Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.

The officers are headed to the police academy at the Bergen County Law and Public Safety Institute in Mahwah.

