Englewood Bandits Carjack Terrorized Woman, Mug Man On Same Street

Two carjackers terrorized a female driver in Englewood overnight, taking her new SUV, moments after mugging a man on a nearby street corner, authorities said.

The first victim was waiting for a ride share on Engle Street shortly after midnight Saturday when the robbers approached him, Oct. 1, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Believing they were armed, the frightened victim surrendered his backpack, phone and wallet, the lieutenant said.

The robbers got into a Mercedes Benz SUV and headed down Engle Street, where they victimized a female driver moments later, he said.

According to the victim:

One of the bandits who approached her 2022 Mercedes GLE on the driver's side.

She began to roll the window a bit, assuming he was asking for directions, then realized what was happening and instantly rolled it back up.

The robber began banging on the door and pulling on the handle, ordering her out of the vehicle.

Terrified, she tried to drive off but was boxed in by the other Mercedes.

Both carjackers were pulling on locked door handles when she finally relented and gave up her new SUV.

The woman wasn't injured, Pulice said. Police quickly issued an alert.

Authorities are seeking anyone who might have witnessed either robbery or has home security video or information that could help detectives find those responsible.

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 at any time of day.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

You can remain anonymous.

