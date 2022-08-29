End-Of-Care Patient's Husband Charged With Putting Pillow Over Her Face At HUMC

A Fair Lawn man visiting his wife at Hackensack University Medical Center was jailed after authorities charged him with putting a pillow over her face.

City police arrested Pietro Atria, 73, at the hospital around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Hackensack Police Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Relatives apparently sounded the alarm after finding that Antonia Antista, also 73, had been assaulted in her hospital bed, sources said.

She apparently has been in end-of-life care, they said.

Antista said he couldn't confirm the victim's identity under the law.

He did say that she "didn't suffer any significant injuries and cooperated with the investigation."

A possible motive wasn't discussed.

Pietro "Peter" Atria, an independent painting and wallpaper contractor, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession (the pillow) and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained there Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

