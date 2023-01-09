Contact Us
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities

Jerry DeMarco
Sharath K. Reddy
Sharath K. Reddy Photo Credit: INSET: BCJ / BACKGROUND: GoogleMaps Street View

An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged.

Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford locked the front door of the Park Avenue convenience store and "guided the victim" to an "isolated area" in back of the store on Friday, Jan. 6, a borough detective reported.

"A subsequent interview was conducted with the defendant where he admitted to fondling and kissing the breasts of the underage victim," the investigator wrote in a criminal complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Reddy remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court. He's charged with criminal sexual contact, luring and child endangerment.

