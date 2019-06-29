Emergency Landing Delays Flights At Newark Airport

Flights were delayed at Newark Liberty International Airport after a plane en route to Houston made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from LaGuardia Saturday morning, passengers and airport officials said on Twitter.

Inbound and outbound flights were halted after the 8:45 a.m. incident. The airport reopened an hour later but reported heavy delays.

United Airlines passenger John Murray told CNN his plane was diverted to Newark due to an emergency with the aircraft shortly after taking off from LaGuardia Airport.

A passenger on another flight who was waiting on the runway said the plane landed with hydraulic issues.

"It sounds like everyone on that flight is safe and that’s good to hear," ‏she said, citing updates from her captain. "As someone that’s currently on a flight that’s still stuck on the ground, pls be efficient Newark."

