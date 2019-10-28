Emergency Drill Planned At Train Station In Glen Rock Saturday

NJ Transit will conduct an emergency drill Saturday at the Main Line train station in Glen Rock, police said.

Several train cars will be used in the drill. NJ Transit personnel as well as police, fire and ambulance squads from Glen Rock and surrounding towns will take part. The parking lot at the station will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Rock Road will remain open during the drill.

More information from NJ Transit was expected later this week, police also said.

