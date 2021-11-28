Elusive Hours-Long Fire Severely Damages Rockland Shopping Center, Bergen Companies Assist

Two firefighters had to be hospitalized Sunday in a stubborn blaze that broke out in a basement gun range, spread through a Rockland County shopping center and continued burning for several hours, responders said.

Firefighters from Mahwah, Montvale and River Vale were among more than 100 from Rockland, Westchester and Bergen counties either at the Pearl River scene or in coverage through the afternoon and into the evening.

The sneaky blaze began shortly before noon in the long-gun range at the Rockland Indoor Shooting Education Center beneath the Dollar General store on North Middletown Road, Pearl River Fire Chief Jim Morrison said.

The range was occupied at the time, Morrison told Rockland Video Productions.

The shopping center was evacuated as flames spread into a "void space" between the ceiling of the gun range and the floor of the stores above, travelling "all the way across the whole length of the building," the chief said.

It continued to burn beneath Dollar General and the Dunkin Donuts next door past nightfall, causing problems for firefighters who couldn't get to it, he said.

"The way the building was constructed, we're not able to get to the where the seat of the fire is," Morrison explained shortly before 5:30 p.m. "Every time we open a space, there's another space."

SEE: Pearl River Fire (Rockland Video Productions)

The chief requested Westchester's Technical Rescue Team to use jackhammers to open the floors.

Two firefighters were taken to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning, Morrison said.

EMS set up a tent at the scene to evaluate other firefighters.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Monsey, Nanuet, New City, Nyack, Orangeburg, Pearl River, Spring Valley, Tappan, Thiells, West Haverstraw and West Nyack.

