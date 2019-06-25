Contact Us
Elmwood Park Special Education Teacher Charged With Child Abuse Has Certificates Revoked

Cecilia Levine
Ashley Frabizzio of Butler was arrested on low-grade child abuse charges while working at the Sixteenth Avenue Elementary School in Elmwood Park.
Ashley Frabizzio of Butler was arrested on low-grade child abuse charges while working at the Sixteenth Avenue Elementary School in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: BCPO/Google Maps

A former Elmwood Park teacher arrested on low-degree child abuse charges had her teaching license revoked by state officials.

Ashley L. Frabizzio, 34, of Butler was taken into custody in 2015 after a school administrator of the Sixteenth Avenue Elementary School called police, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

The administrator immediately notified the office's Special Victims Unit and the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency Institutional Abuse Unit.

Frabizzio -- formerly of Little Ferry -- later posted $2,500 bail and was released pending arraignment in Elmwood Park Municipal Court on two counts each of fourth-degree child abuse and two of disorderly persons simple assault.

The State Board of Examiners revoked all of Frabizzio's teaching certificates on May 17. Those include:

  • Teacher of Students with Disabilities Certificate of Eligibility
  • Teacher of Elementary School in Grades K-5
  • Teacher of Preschool-3 Certificates of Eligibility with Advanced Standing
  • Teacher of Elementary School in Grades K-5
  • Teacher of Preschool3

