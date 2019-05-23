Contact Us
Elmwood Park Ride Share Driver Charged With Trying To Arrange Sex With 14-Year-Old

Cecilia Levine
Kashmir Singh, 47, of Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: BCPO

An Elmwood Park ride share driver remained jailed after authorities said he arranged to meet with what he thought was a 14-year-old but was really an undercover detective with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Kashmir Singh, 47, "arranged to meet with the purported juvenile to engage in sexual intercourse," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit on May 16 engaged in online conversations with Singh, who believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old juvenile, Musella said.

The following day, Singh drove to a location in Paramus where he believed he was meeting with the juvenile but instead was apprehended by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, the prosecutor said.

Singh was charged with luring, attempted sex assault and attempted child endangerment, authorities said.

He was held in the Bergen County Jail following his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack Wednesday.

