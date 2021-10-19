Contact Us
News

Elmwood Park Man, 81, Killed With Ax, Grandson Taken Into Custody

Jerry DeMarco
Jason Vicari is led from the home following the killing of his grandfather, Ronald Vicari, 81.
Jason Vicari is led from the home following the killing of his grandfather, Ronald Vicari, 81. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

An 81-year-old former public servant was killed with an ax and his grandson was taken into custody following a brief SWAT standoff at the victim’s Elmwood Park home Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Responders found the body of Ronald Vicari in his Beechwood Avenue home after negotiators talked Jason Vicari, 21, out of the house.

The younger Vicari, of Wyckoff, was turned over to detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ronald Vicari was known in town, having served on the borough Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

A family member called police Tuesday morning after finding the elder Vicari mortally wounded following some type of dispute with his grandson.

Officers summoned the Bergen County Regional SWAT team, along with the county Regional Crisis Negotiation Team, around 9:30 a.m.

The younger Vicari locked himself inside the house but came out at 10:20 a.m. after speaking briefly with a negotiator, responders said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

NOTE: Tuesday's incident was the third SWAT call in three days in Bergen County that ended without further incident.

ALL PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

