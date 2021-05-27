Elizabeth MVC Locations To Reopen More Than Decade After Former Gov. Christie Closed It

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage at the new MVC center. Photo Credit: Mayor Christian Bollwage

A New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission center that closed more than a decade ago will reopen later this summer.

The 7,000-square-foot facility will be located at 17 Caldwell Pl. -- off Broad Street and near the Union County Superior Courthouse -- in Elizabeth.

Gov. Chris Christie's administration closed the Elizabeth MVC center in 2010 apparently in an effort to save taxpayers money. 

Mayor Christian Bollwage accused Christie of closing the office because he and other local officials did not support his legislative efforts.

The new center will create 45 new jobs and process more than 1,000 transactions weekly, providing improved service and greater convenience for customers in Union County and nearby communities, NJMVC officials said.

The Elizabeth facility, still under construction, will offer licensing services but not road tests or inspections.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.

