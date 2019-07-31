Contact Us
Elizabeth Firm Settles Claim It Lied About Veteran Ownership To Get Contracts

Paul Milo
An Elizabeth construction firm agreed to pay $2.4 million to settle government claims but did not admit wrongdoing.

An Elizabeth construction firm has agreed to pay $2.4 million to settle allegations the company’s management lied when it said it was owned by a service-disabled military veteran in order to win government contracts, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said Tuesday.

The U.S. government gives preference to companies owned by service-disabled veterans when awarding some contracts. Regiment Construction Corp. bid on and won multiple contracts between 2008 and 2015 set aside for companies owned by veterans, according to court documents.

Regiment did not admit wrongdoing in resolving the government’s claims that Daniel Hernandez, the company’s principal, was the actual owner of the firm, and not the military veteran named when Regiment sought the contracts.

