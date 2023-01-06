Electrocution Survivor Loses Insurance Benefits, Jersey Shore Friends Rally To Pay His Bills

A Monmouth County man survived being electrocuted but suffered burns over 40 percent of his body. Now, he faces the painful task of paying medical bills after his Medicare coverage was cut.

More than $28,000 has been raised in this GoFundMe page to support Paul Roberts, of Fair Haven, who accidentally hit a live wire while cutting a tree branch last August.

Per a GoFundMe organized by Paul's friends, Carrie and Ron Drazin: "He was being electrocuted for approximately 20 minutes with his body literally in flames when the police arrived.

When the power was turned off, he fell 25 feet from a bucket and suffered devastating injuries including 4th and 5th-degree burns over 40% of his body."

Carrie and Ron continued, "Medicare has recently terminated his acute care forcing him into a sub-acute facility that is ill-equipped to sufficiently deal with his medical needs. The therapy he was getting while in an acute care setting has now been decreased from 3 hours a day to 45 minutes a day." Paul will need home renovations and may not ever be able to work again.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

