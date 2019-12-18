Electrical Outages Could Shut Some Sussex County Schools For The Week

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Hopatcong students could be home for the rest of the week due to a series of electrical malfunctions.
Hopatcong students could be home for the rest of the week due to a series of electrical malfunctions.

Superintendent Arthur DiBenedetto urged parents to come up with contingency plans for Thursday and Friday, if power to the schools cannot be restored.

Sometime Wednesday morning, transformers began overheating as the result of an electrical outage near the high school and Tulsa Trail Elementary School, DiBenedetto said.

Circulator pumps may have burned out, and a fire broke out at the administration building, he said.

While electricity has been restored to the high school, parts of the building remain without heat due to wires being down on circulator pumps, DiBenedetto said.

"If wires are replaced and pumps work, we are set to go for tomorrow," he said. "If pump is burned out, we have a major issue, as replacement is not easy."

If the high school heat works and power to Durban is restore, school will resume Thursday, with Tulsa Trail students moving to the high school.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

