Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

ELECTION DAY: How To Vote, Find Polling Places In NJ, Report Problems At Polls

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Have you voted?
Have you voted? Photo Credit: Parsippany Mayor Michael Soriano

More than 3 million people have already voted. Have you? 

New Jersey voters have a few different options this Election Day.

Scroll down for more on how to vote.

  • Visit a polling place:  There are  fewer open this year, and things will look a lot different (click here to find a polling station near you). Instead of going into a polling station, you'll get a paper provisional ballot. Those will be counted Nov. 10. Why so late? A couple reasons: To make sure that anyone who voted by mail didn't also vote in person, and because it's the last day that ballots postmarked for Election Day can be received.

  • Bring your mail-in ballot to a polling place:  Poll workers are accepting mail-in ballots any time before 8 p.m., when polls close.

  • Bring your mail-in ballot to your local elections board: Check the front of the envelope for the address. Make sure to drop it off before 8 p.m.

To report suspicious activity at the polls, call the New Jersey Voter Protection Hotline at 1-877-NJVOTER or contact your local election officials.

Have photos or news tips? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.