Elderly Man Drowns In Backyard Bergen Pool

An elderly man drowned in a backyard pool despite an intense effort by Englewood Cliffs police and other responders to revive him, authorities confirmed.

Officer Bryce Jacob, responding to a 911 call, pulled the victim from the pool with the assistance of Officer Marc Krapels shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.

They began CPR, which paramedics continued after arriving at the home off East Palisade Avenue.

EMS took the victim to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Waldt said Monday.

The drowning appeared accidental, the lieutenant said. An investigation was continuing -- assisted by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office -- to confirm that assessment.

