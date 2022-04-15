Ejected Driver Thrown Nearly 30 Feet In Rollover Crash Off Route 46

An ejected Clifton driver was found nearly 30 feet from a Smart car that barreled off the road and rolled down an embankment off Route 46 in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said.

The vehicle veered off the eastbound highway to Boulevard and shot across the entrance ramp before tumbling down the embankment shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Police Capt. Joseph Rinke said.

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters stabilized the victim, 31, who was unconscious but breathing when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Rinke said.

Borough Officers Cosimo Marino and Joseph Olivo were joined by Lodi police and Bergen County sheriff's officers, the captain said.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the county prosecutor's office was notified.

