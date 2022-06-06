East Rutherford House Fire Doused

Firefighters responding to an early Sunday night blaze limited the damage at an East Rutherford home.

The first on the scene found heavy smoke in the attic from an electrical fire that ignited in the second-floor ceiling of the Vreeland Avenue home, responders said.

Firefighters quickly got water on the flames, keeping the blaze from spreading, they said.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Wallington.

NOTE: We're trying to collect a complete list of mutual responders involved. Please text: (201) 943-2794 / Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. THANK YOU.

