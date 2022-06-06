Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Robbery Of Facebook Marketplace Cellphone Buyer In Clifton
News

East Rutherford House Fire Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
52 Vreeland Avenue, East Rutherford
52 Vreeland Avenue, East Rutherford Photo Credit: EAST RUTHERFORD FD

Firefighters responding to an early Sunday night blaze limited the damage at an East Rutherford home.

The first on the scene found heavy smoke in the attic from an electrical fire that ignited in the second-floor ceiling of the Vreeland Avenue home, responders said.

Firefighters quickly got water on the flames, keeping the blaze from spreading, they said.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Wallington.

NOTE: We're trying to collect a complete list of mutual responders involved. Please text: (201) 943-2794 / Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. THANK YOU.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.