Earphones Recalled After Catching Fire, Burning Several People: CPSC

E-filliate has issued a recall for their DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones, after many reports of the earphones overheating, bursting into flames, or causing minor burns to consumers.

The mobile accessory store says it has received 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or use, including five reports of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries.

The wireless earphones were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other electronics stores and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.cyberguys.com from December 2019 through July 2021 for about $60.

Consumers should immediately stop using the wireless earphones and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product and receive a free replacement.

