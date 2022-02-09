E-Bike Operator Critically Injured In Hackensack Crash

The 26-year-old operator of an e-bike was critically injured in an overnight crash in Hackensack, authorities confirmed.

The operator was headed east on Essex Street with a 20-year-old passenger when he disregarded a red light and struck the rear of an SUV going south on Newman Street through the intersection shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

The SUV kept going and left the scene, Antista said.

The victims, both city men, were taken to Hackensack Univerity Medical Center, the captain said, adding that the operator's injuries could be life-threatening.

Members of the Hackensack Police Traffic Bureau are investigating the crash.

ANYONE who might have witnessed it or has information that could help them in this case is asked to contact them at (201) 646-7735. Or email: traffic@hackensackpd.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.