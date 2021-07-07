Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

DWI Yonkers Driver In Head-On Passaic County Crash Reached 106 MPH, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Derrick Valerio
UPDATE: A Jeep driven by a drunk Yonkers man was doing 106 miles an hour when it crashed head-on into a sedan in Passaic County, authorities said.

Derrick Valerio, 33, was headed in the wrong direction on Greenwood Lake Turnpike when his 2021 Grand Cherokee slammed into a 2003 Infiniti I35 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone near Stonetown Road in Ringwood on Monday, they said.

A passenger in the Infiniti, 22-year-old Riley Lindholm of Rock Hill in Sullivan County, NY, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Peter McGinty said.

The driver, Kevin Schaeffer, 19, wasn’t injured, they said.

Valerio was treated for minor injuries at Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock, Valdes and McGinty said.

He was processed Tuesday of two counts of assault by auto and released, pending a first court appearance, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

