DWI Suspected In Horrific Route 80 Crash In Bergen County

An intoxicated driver was believed responsible for a horrific crash predawn crash Monday involving an SUV and a garbage truck on westbound Route 80 in Bergen County.

A Land Rover was allegedly going more than 100 miles an hour when it slammed into the truck at the Huyler Street overpass at the border of South Hackensack and Teterboro shortly after 4:30 a.m. Feb. 27, responders said.

The SUV was demolished, they said.

The Land Rover driver was rushed in custody to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center along with his female passenger, responders said. The dump truck driver was hospitalized, as well, they said.

All were reportedly in stable condition.

A report of a possible ejection couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Three lanes were closed for the cleanup and New Jersey State Police investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.