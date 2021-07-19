DWI Driver Jailed After Hackensack Police Pursuit Ends In Crash

An Ecuadoran national was drunk when he crashed his Jeep into a traffic signal during a pre-dawn police chase in Hackensack and then took off on foot before dawn Monday, authorities said.

Segundo Tapia-Yunganaula, 24, who lives in Hackensack, was speeding down Linden Street when Sgt. Richard Melber tried to stop him shortly after 2 a.m., Detective Lt. Michael Antista said.

Tapia-Yunganaula kept going, running several red lights in the process, before stopping at the intersection of Main and Salem streets, Antista said.

He then suddenly reversed toward Melber’s vehicle before throwing it into drive and hitting the gas, the lieutenant said.

Melber resumed pursuing the Jeep on State Street before Tapia-Yunganuala lost control of the vehicle, which hit a traffic signal pole at Atlantic Street, he said.

Tapia-Yunganuala hopped out of the Jeep after it eventually came to rest on the front lawn of a garden apartment complex across from the HackensackPAC, Antista said.

Officer Jason Gretkowski captured him moments later around the block on Union Street, he said.

Tapia-Yunganaula was charged with eluding, resisting arrest and DWI, Antista said. He also received 10 motor vehicle summonses, the lieutenant said.

He was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for minor injuries sustained in the crash, then was brought to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He remained there early Monday evening.

Tapia-Yunganaula had a previous arrest out of Hackensack in which he was initially charged with aggravated assault, obstruction and weapons possession, as well as with underage possession of alcohol, jail records show.

