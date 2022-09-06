DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff

A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said.

Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.

Beahm was arrested, charged with DWI and issued summonses before being processed and released, the sheriff said.

He was scheduled for a first appearance in Clarkstown Justice Court on Sept. 12.

